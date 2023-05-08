Tennessee Home Intruders Allegedly Tase Family Dog, Take Son Hostage. Then Dad Grabs His Gun

A Tennessee dad took matters into his own hands Friday night after two armed men allegedly broke into his home, according to the Murfreesboro Police Department.

Clifford Wright and Kevin Ford allegedly broke into the house through the front door wearing masks and gloves, the Murfreesboro Police Department wrote in a press release.

Upon entering the house, the pair allegedly tased a family dog before holding the homeowner’s teenage son at gunpoint, the release continued.

The homeowner, who had meanwhile grabbed his gun, then allegedly shot the intruders, according to the release.

MPD Criminal Investigations Division detectives are investigating a home invasion where the homeowner shoots two intruders, killing one and injuring the other on Friday night. 52-year-old Kevin Ford was pronounced dead at the scene. READ MORE BELOW: pic.twitter.com/TdlJfw8shF — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) May 8, 2023

Police subsequently arrived at the house to find Ford near the front door dead from numerous gunshot wounds, according to the department release. (RELATED: Rapper DaBaby Cleared Of Criminal Charges After Allegedly Shooting Home Intruder)

Wright managed to flee the scene despite his injuries when the homeowner allegedly shot him. Police captured him near a Salvation Army location, according to the release.

After he received treatment from a hospital, police took Wright to jail. He faces charges of firearm possession as a convicted felon and during a violent felony, aggravated burglary, and attempted aggravated robbery, the release continued.

The homeowner is not facing any charges but an investigation into the incident is ongoing, the Murfreesboro Police Department wrote in the release.