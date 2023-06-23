Holy Cow! Check Out This Footage Of Killer Whales Attacking A Yacht During The 2023 Ocean Race!

Orcas are seriously tired of us humans.

While the 2023 Ocean Race was happening Thursday, Team JAJO was sailing in the Strait of Gibraltar when they were greeted by visitors. But this wasn’t your typical meet and greet, this was an outright horrifying experience.

A couple of orcas — commonly known as killer whales — surrounded JAJO’s yacht, circling around the Dutch boat before ultimately slamming into it.

“This was a scary moment,” said Team JAJO skipper Jelmer van Beek, according to the Associated Press. “Three orcas came straight at us and started hitting the rudders. Impressive to see the orcas, beautiful animals, but also a dangerous moment for us as a team.”

Then, the orcas started biting the boat rudders, and in response, crew members were banging on the yacht’s hull in an attempt to scare the killer whales off.

“We took down the sails and slowed down the boat as quickly as possible, and luckily after a few attacks, they went away,” said van Beek.

When the incident took place, Team JAJO was in second place in the Ocean Race’s VO65 class. When things were said and done, they moved down to fourth, but they eventually shot up to second again by the end of the day, and that’s where they enter things as the race now goes into the final leg.

“Thankfully, the crew and the boat are unharmed,” the crew said in an Instagram post. “The Dutch boat skippered by Jelmer van Beek is now back on its way to Genova.”

Another group in the Ocean Race, the Mipuri/Trifork Racing Team, also saw a pod of orcas, but fortunately no damage was caused to their boat.

WATCH:

Holy cow, man. It’s become quite clear that orcas are sick of us humans.

At this point, it’s happening all over the world. As a matter of fact, you had a story just the other day about a yacht getting attacked near Scotland, and how it was the very first killer whale attack ever (EVER!) in the North Sea. It’s just crazy what’s going on, absolutely bizarre, and quite frankly, it sounds like an apocalyptic event. I don’t know, but it interests me and gives me the heebie jeebies all at the same time. (RELATED: Off To A Great Start! Bama’s Brandon Miller Slammed With Boos By Hornets Fanbase After Charlotte Drafts Him At No. 2)

Wild stuff.