Sex Club Kicked Hunter Biden Out For Allegedly ‘Grabbing Women’s Asses’

Elite sex club SNCTM kicked Hunter Biden out after just one visit because he broke club rules and allegedly touched the ladies without consent, according to the New York Post.

Biden reportedly dropped $10,000 in membership fees, but his first visit went so bad his access was revoked, according to the New York Post. The club’s founder, Damon Lawner, alleged Biden was “grabbing women’s asses” in the upscale club.

“When I told Hunter he had to leave, that people were complaining about his behavior, he was belligerent and acted like a spoiled child. But he did leave,” Lawner said, according to The New York Post.

Lawner described Biden as “a really bad guy — not a good person. He’s just not.”

Biden’s actions were reportedly against one of the club’s rules, “Always ask before you touch,” Lawner told the New York Post.

He went on to say Biden’s membership fee was made through an LLC account that hid Hunter’s name and was paid by an unidentified woman that accompanied him. Lawner said she arrived “high as a kite and zonked out.”

We now have the testimonies of the IRS whistleblowers investigating Hunter Biden. Turns out, Hunter thought his hookers and sex club habits were a “business expense.” FBI Whistleblower Garret O’Boyle discusses their brave testimony with @EmeraldRobinson. pic.twitter.com/xcteBXGKjW — The Absolute Truth with @EmeraldRobinson (@AbsoluteWithE) June 23, 2023

When Lawner requested more information about his new member, the mystery woman only said his “name was Hunter and that he was a member of a prominent political family.”

The swanky sex club reportedly boasts a high-end visitor base, including Gwyneth Paltrow and Bill Maher, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: Minka Kelly Says Her Mom Took Her To Strip Clubs As A Child)

Biden’s troublesome behavior wasn’t the only problem stemming from his visit. His $10,000 membership payment is far less than the $75,000 charged to other members, yet Biden’s payment resulted in Lawner receiving an IRS subpoena, according to the New York Post.

Lawner decided to disclose Biden’s sex club membership after Biden’s deal with federal prosecutors Tuesday regarding an income tax and gun case.