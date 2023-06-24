Officials, Travelers Celebrate The Reopening Of I-95 Section Which Collapsed Outside Philadelphia

The portion of Interstate 95 near Philadelphia which collapsed June 11 was reopened to traffic Friday. The restoration comes less than two weeks after the heavily travelled north-south transportation artery was redirected around the ruins.

Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation secretary Mike Carroll officially reopened the temporary six-lane roadway to the public at 12:00 p.m. ET, a Pennsylvania State government press release said. The roadway speed limit was posted at 45 mph, with motorists urged to drive safely as work on a permanent roadway was ongoing, according to the release.

The round-the-clock work on the roadway was the result of a coordinated state, local and federal response led by Gov. Shapiro and Sec. Carroll, the release said. “This is what we can do when government at all levels come together to get the job done. When we come together, when we’re determined, we can do big things in this city and in this Commonwealth — and this is proof,” Gov. Shapiro said, according to the release. (RELATED: ‘Remarkable Devastation’: Collapsed Portion Of Interstate Will Take ‘Months’ To Rebuild)

The reopening laid to rest concerns the major roadway would be closed for many weeks, a relief from reportedly terrible traffic conditions since the closure, an Associated Press (AP) news report said. The first motorists to use the newly reconstructed roadway were a procession of fire engines — one carrying Philadelphia’s pro sports mascots — and police vehicles, all of which crossed the northbound lanes, per the report.

High-tech, lightweight and durable rocks from 100% recycled crushed glass created by AeroAggregates in Eddystone were used to construct the temporary roadway, according to Fox 29 News. Motorists shared their relief at the reopening and the ease of flow of traffic, the Fox 29 news report said.

The elevated section of I-95 collapsed when a gasoline-laden tractor-trailer flipped on an off-ramp and caught fire as the driver lost control, according to the AP report. The driver, Nathan Moody, was the only casualty.

The Philadelphia Flyers, Eagles, Phillies, 76ers and Union have made a collective $50,000 donation to build a trust for Moody’s daughter, per the government press release.