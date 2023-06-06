John Daly Gets Own Branded Menu With Hooters That Features Signature ‘Big Johns Dogs’

This dude is such a legend.

The iconic Hooters announced Monday that golfer and brand influencer John Daly will get his own branded menu with the restaurant chain this summer, and it will gloriously feature his own hot dogs called “Big Johns Dogs.”

With the Big Johns Dogs portion of the menu, it will kick off with a Hebrew National hot dog that will be completely covered in toppings (chili, shredded cheddar and diced onions), and it will be served on a buttered and toasted New England-style split top roll. On the side, you can either get waffle or curly fries. The meal, which sounds absolutely delicious, will run you an inexpensive $8.99.

And to make this whole thing even cooler, Daly and Hooters will let customers “make it a Double Major,” where they can add a second Big John Dog for just an extra $4.99.

Also included on Daly‘s special Hooters menu, which runs through July 23, is buffalo chicken dip ($9.29) and funnel fries ($6.99).

A ‘John Daly x Hooters’ connection was already cool in itself, but now they want to throw food into the mix?

I’m game.

I’ve already got my meal thought up too: I’d get me a Big John Dog (actually, make that two) with a side of waffle fries, and I’d also get me an order of buffalo chicken dip as well. I can’t resist anything with the words ‘buffalo chicken’ in it. (RELATED: REPORT: Nike Co-Founder Phil Knight Attempting To Buy Portland Trail Blazers)

Yep, looks like I need to take a trip to Hooters soon — with my wife’s permission, of course. (She said no)