‘1 Month Isn’t Enough’: Canada Boasts ‘Pride Season’ For ‘LGBTQ2’ Until September

Canada has announced the launch of its “Pride Season,” which will run from June to September to celebrate “LGBTQ2+” people.

The month of June, which has been established as “Pride Month,” marks the beginning of Canada’s Pride Season, and will feature a series of events and parades for the “LGBTQ2+” community. Major Canadian cities such as Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Calgary are expected to host the events, according to Mister B&B, an LGBTQ social networking website.

“Free to be me,” a government organization that purportedly combats issues surrounding the “LGBTQ2+” community, announced that one month is not enough to celebrate pride in a June 2 tweet.

1 month isn’t enough to celebrate Pride in Canada!

️‍⚧️ #PrideSeason takes place from June to September with local events across the country celebrating the resilience and spirit of #LGBTQ2 people in Canada. Follow us as we highlight Pride celebrations all summer long! pic.twitter.com/HY0uzXfO1Q — Free to be me (@freetobeme_ca) June 2, 2021

The Canadian government plans to mark the beginning of “Pride Season” with an annual flag-raising event hosted by the Department of Canadian Heritage in mid-June, the Canadian Department of National Defense announced. The department invited its citizens to submit a video wishing the nation a “Happy Pride Season.” (RELATED: Trudeau Marched In Sunday Gay Pride Parade In Toronto)

“Lets show our pride colours and celebrate LGBTQ2+ diversity, inclusion, and pride in the federal public service across the country,” the department stated.

The Toronto Gay Pride, which runs from June 18-27, will reportedly feature a parade and 70 individual events. Due to the coronavirus, Vancouver will host its own virtual events, including a “Queer History Panel” and performances by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, according to Mister B&B.

Canada has launched an effort to make the country more inclusive of the LGBTQ community, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau forming an LGBTQ trade commission in 2018.