Hikers Find Human Remains On Mountain Where Famous Actor Disappeared 5 Months Ago

Hikers exploring the Southern California peak of Mt. Baldy have reportedly discovered human remains in the wilderness surrounding the mountain — the same area where actor Julian Sands disappeared in January — according to the San Bernardino’s County Sheriff’s Department.

The Fontana Sheriff’s Station was alerted Saturday to the discovery of human remains located within the Mt. Baldy wilderness by hikers exploring the area, a press release stated. Authorities have not yet identified the remains.

Prior to the discovery of the remains, Sands’ family released a statement Friday thanking the search teams and coordinators who have “worked tirelessly” to find the missing actor. “We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer,” his family said in a statement, reported the Associated Press (AP).

Sands, 65, has been declared missing since Jan. 13 when the experienced hiker failed to return from a hike on the Southern California mountain. “A search crew was sent out, but because of weather conditions, they were pulled on Saturday,” officials stated at the time, according to People. After a temporary suspension of the search effort due to extreme weather conditions, search efforts continued, albeit in a limited capacity, with officials telling Deadline on June 19 that eight searches have been conducted to find the actor. (RELATED: 3 Climbers Disappear After Allegedly Falling On Notoriously Dangerous Section Of Mount Everest)

The discovered remains were transported to the Coroner’s office where officials expect to have them positively identified by next week, the press release stated.

Sands is best known for his roles in “A Room With A View,” “Medici,” “Warlock” and “Arachnophobia.”