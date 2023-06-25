Man Fatally Shoots Woman Who Was Allegedly Beating Neighbor With Stick

A California man fatally shot a woman Saturday morning after she allegedly began harassing local residents and attacking one of them, according to reports.

The fatal incident began just before 1:00 a.m., in Long Beach when an unidentified woman began banging on the front doors of several homes in the neighborhood, according to ABC 7.

One resident, Eileen Celso, said she came outside and saw several tenants reacting. One bystander said the unidentified woman was trying to break into her house, yelling, “Where’s my money! Where’s my money!” (RELATED: ‘Just Shoot Me, Bro’ Florida Murder Suspect Says Before Being Fatally Shot)

Another resident reportedly told the woman to leave, with the suspect then preventing a different female resident from exiting her vehicle before allegedly beating her with a stick, ABC 7 reported. As the alleged victim began screaming for help, one neighbor ran outside with his handgun and yelled at the suspect to stop beating the victim. The woman allegedly charged at the man, who then reportedly fired a single fatal shot, ABC 7 reported.

“Through their preliminary investigation, including statements from witnesses, detectives learned a male adult observed a female adult attacking another woman,” Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Alyssa Baeza said, according to CBS Los Angeles. “The female victim was calling for help and the man armed himself with a handgun.”

Authorities have not made any arrests and the investigation remains ongoing, according to ABC 7.