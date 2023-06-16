Illinois Man Charged After Telling Police He Shot Himself In Leg While Dreaming

A suburban Chicago resident is facing firearm charges after accidentally shooting himself in the leg while dreaming about a home intruder, police said Tuesday​​.

The 62-year-old Lake Barrington man, identified as Mark M. Dicara, reported to Lake County Sheriff’s deputies that he had inadvertently shot himself in the leg while dreaming about someone breaking into his home, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. The man told law enforcement he “retrieved his .357 Magnum revolver and shot at who he believed was the intruder.”

“When he fired, he shot himself and apparently woke up from the dream,” the press release reads. (RELATED: Police Say 1-Year-Old Boy Shot Himself In The Head)

The incident occurred at roughly 9:50 p.m. April 10 and led to the man’s hospitalization, where he was treated for the gunshot wound.

While authorities did not find any evidence of attempted invasion upon investigation of the man’s residence, they discovered his state firearm owner’s identification (FOID) card had been revoked. Officers issued a warrant June 9, charging Dicara with possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and reckless discharge of a firearm, both felonies​​, according to the press release.

Following his arrest Monday, the man was released on bond and is scheduled for a court status hearing June 29​.