EXCLUSIVE: DeSantis Campaign To Release Video Previewing Border Security Policy Announcement

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis will release a video Sunday previewing his border security policy announcement, scheduled for Monday morning.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the video ahead of his announcement in Eagle Pass, Texas. The video highlights the border crisis and mentions DeSantis’ pledge to secure the border and to fight cartels. The campaign will also reportedly be launching a new line of merchandise focusing on different themes in the video to hype up his Monday policy announcement.

“The border is a complete disaster,” text reads in the ad followed by anchors discussing the border crisis.

“The crisis at the southern border: a record 2.76 million migrants crossed the border during the 2022 fiscal year, shattering the previous annual record by more than one million,” one anchor says.

“Some not old enough to walk but have already traveled hundreds of miles,” another anchor states in the ad, which continues.

“There has been this record surge of migrants.”

“Border partrol agents apprenhended more than 10,000 migrants along the U.S / Mexican border yesterday.”

“A growing humanitarian crisis at the southern border.”

“Drugs coming across the border here are fueling an unprecedented epidemic across the country, the toll of which can be counted in the skyrocketing number of overdose deaths.”

“What has been happening under President Biden’s watch is that so many immigrants think it will be easier to enter the United States.”

(RELATED: Ron DeSantis Officially Launches 2024 Presidential Bid) “We will secure the border. We will stop the cartles. We will build the wall. We will stop the invasion. No excuses,” text reads, concluding the ad.

WATCH:



In May, DeSantis signed a piece of anti-illegal immigration legislation, making E-Verify mandatory for Florida employers with more than 25 employees and suspending the licenses of any Florida employer who knowingly employs illegal immigrants. The bill also focuses on stronger penalties for human smuggling, banning local governments from issuing identification documents to illegal immigrants, invalidating ID cards issued to illegal immigrants in other states and more (RELATED: DeSantis Announces Lawsuit Against Department Of Education Over University Accreditation Agencies).

DeSantis previewed his announcement Friday at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference in Washington, D.C.

“I will finally be the president to bring the issue of our open southern border to a conclusion. I’ve heard about this since I’ve been an adult. For decades, we have complained about the open border, we have complained about everything that is happening, now is the time to act. On day one, we declare a national emergency. We mobilize all the assets, including the military. Yes, we build a border wall. We stop the invasion. And we hold the drug cartels accountable for the carnage they are causing in this country,” he said in his speech.

His border security policy announcement will take place Monday, 9 a.m. CT.