Report: Taylor Swift Rejected Invitation To Join Megan Markle’s Failed Podcast, In Latest Setback To Former Royal

Taylor Swift allegedly rejected an invitation to join Megan Markle’s failed podcast in the latest setback to the former royal, according to the Daily Mail.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly sent a personal letter to Taylor Swift apparently courting an appearance of the pop singer on the “Archetypes” podcast, only to be turned down by a representative, according to the Daily Mail.

Even a handwritten note from the duchess couldn’t land the princess of pop. https://t.co/biUo0WsOC6 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 25, 2023

The handwritten request was not enough to recruit Swift to join Markle for an episode of her Spotify podcast. (RELATED: Is Prince Harry About To Meet American Justice?).

The rejection was revealed after Spotify announced the end of its Archwell Audio partnership June 16, one year after “Archtypes” debuted on the platform. Both parties issued a joint statement about the mutual agreement, claiming they were “proud of the series” despite its cancellation, according to The New York Times.

It was not stated whether the podcast will continue on another platform.

Since the series’ cancellation, Markle has been accused of faking interviews featured on the “Archetypes” podcast. The former royal allegedly had her staff conduct the interviews only to edit clips of Markle’s voice asking the questions, according to New York Post.

The allegations arose when writer Allison Yarrow, a guest on the podcast, promoted her appearance on social media. She posted a photo of herself standing in front of Gimlet Media, an audio production house that is not where Markle’s podcast is produced.

Prince Harry and Markle were jeered by many after leaving their Spotify deal. Senior Spotify Executive Bill Simmons called the pair “fucking grifters.” ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith spoke out one week after Simmons, saying he was “so embarrassed” that he had to “share Spotify with [the prince].”

The “Archetypes” podcast debuted in August 2022 and released 12 episodes.