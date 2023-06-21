Stephen A. Smith Takes Jab At Prince Harry And Meghan Markle After Leaving Spotify

Get your popcorn ready for this one.

During a recent episode of his podcast, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith decided to speak a little about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they left Spotify — this coming a week after Bill Simmons flamed the two.

Back in 2020, Harry and Meghan signed a deal with Spotify. It was described as “a multiyear partnership with Spotify… to create podcasts and shows that would tell stories through diverse voices and perspective.” The couple came out with one podcast titled “Archetypes,” which debuted in August 2022 and went a total of 12 episodes. Meghan played host.

The couple and Spotify announced last week that they were parting ways, leading Simmons to label them as “f**king grifters.”

“‘The f**king grifters.’ That’s the podcast we shoulda launched with them. I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories,” said Simmons. “Shoot this guy to the sun. I’m so tired of this guy. What does he bring to the table? He just whines about s**t and keeps giving interviews.… Who cares about your life? You weren’t even the favorite son.… I can’t stand him.”

Simmons also went on to say that he was “so embarrassed” that he had to “share Spotify with him.”

Taking to his “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” the legend made it known that he has zero interest in the royal family. Bringing up Princess Diana, Smith said she “seemed like a very, very nice lady,” and he would also go on to talk about how the legacy of Queen Elizabeth is seen differently in the eyes of Black people.

Smith played the reaction from Simmons on Harry and Meghan leaving Spotify, then made this zinger about the couple:

“If Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex ain’t complaining about the royal family, I don’t know if anyone cares what they have to say,” said Smith. “I’m not trying to dog (Meghan Markle) like she doesn’t have any talent or anything like that. She did damn good on.… I love ‘Suits.’

“Matter of fact, I’m gonna watch it again. I’m gonna watch it again. I love that show. But what I’m saying is, you don’t really care what they have to say unless they’re insulting their family.”

WATCH:

I mean … was Stephen A. Smith wrong?

For me personally, I can relate to Stephen A. Quite frankly, I couldn’t care less about the royal family, and the only time that I was a little bit interested was when Harry and Meghan were dogging them. So no, Stephen A. wasn’t wrong here. And Bill Simmons wasn’t wrong either. They kinda are grifters. (RELATED: The Athletic Angry Because Texas Rangers Don’t Have Pride Night, Even Though 29 Of 30 MLB Teams Already Do)

Well anyways, I’m bored of talking about Harry and Meghan now … over and out.