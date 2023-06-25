‘Abusing His Government Power’: Ted Cruz Pushes For Biden Impeachment

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called for the House to impeach President Joe Biden after allegations from two IRS whistleblowers revealed a “stunning” amount of government corruption, he said during an episode of his podcast released Friday.

Citing recently released testimony from two IRS whistleblowers regarding the investigation into Hunter Biden for tax evasion and other financial crimes, Cruz argued on “Verdict with Ted Cruz” that the “stunning” allegations, if true, should warrant an impeachment of Biden.

“These allegations are not coming from partisan Republicans, they are coming from career, senior IRS officials and investigators who are appalled — absolutely appalled — at what happened,” Cruz stated.

Among the allegations Cruz detailed were not only that Hunter Biden had avoided paying federal taxes to the tune of $2.2 million, but that Biden officials within the Department of Justice actively sought to stymie any investigation into his purported misdeeds.

Additionally, Cruz pointed to a purported WhatsApp message dating from July 2017 in which Hunter Biden appears to threaten a Chinese business associate with the backing of his father.

“I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled,” Hunter Biden allegedly wrote. “Tell the director that I would like to resolve this now before it gets out of hand, and now means tonight.”

“And, Z, if I get a call or text from anyone involved in this other than you, Zhang, or the chairman, I will make certain that between the man sitting next to me and every person he knows and my ability to forever hold a grudge that you will regret not following my direction. I am sitting here waiting for the call with my father,” the message allegedly continued.

Calling the message a “smoking gun” and likening it to information provided to Watergate investigators by the infamous “Deep Throat,” Cruz said it was “absolutely” time for the House of Representatives to begin impeachment proceedings against the president. “Look, this WhatsApp is direct evidence of Joe Biden abusing his government power to enrich his son, and, assuming 10% for the big guy, to enrich himself,” Cruz said.

If Merrick Garland really issued an order prohibiting further investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings as the IRS whistleblower alleges, then I think there’s real evidence that he’s guilty of obstruction of justice.https://t.co/O1lXqhwNvZ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) June 24, 2023

“You can’t corruptly take bribes from foreign nationals. You can’t do it as vice president, you can’t do it as president, and if you are profiting to the tune of millions of dollars from foreign nationals, you should be impeached, you should be prosecuted, you should go to jail,” Cruz stated.

While Cruz admitted the number of Democrats who would move to impeach Joe Biden currently sits at “zero,” he contended if the House presented a strong, fact-based case then maybe the House could garner enough votes to support an impeachment.

In order to build a factually compelling case, Cruz stated the allegations made by the IRS officials — including the WhatsApp message — must be investigated by the House as the whistleblowers have alleged they were prevented from looking into the veracity of the message by members of Biden’s Department of Justice.

“We don’t know if it’s true or not. Why? Because, according to the whistleblower, they didn’t investigate, and they were prohibited from investigating. They were prevented from even asking the question,” Cruz stated. (RELATED: Kirby Rushes Away From Podium After Reporter Presses On Hunter Biden Texts)

On that score, Cruz slammed his Democratic peers and Merrick Garland for flouting the rule of law. “If you had a single Democrat who gave a flying flip about the rule of law, we would have a hearing right now with Merrick Garland in front of us, under oath, asking about this WhatsApp,” Cruz stated.

As it is, Cruz said, no Democrat wants to investigate the Bidens, leaving the responsibility in the hands of the House.

Garland has dismissed any allegations of interference or wrong-doing on the part of the DOJ in regards to Hunter Biden, telling reporters Trump-appointed U.S. attorney David Weiss had “complete authority” to investigate and bring charges against Hunter Biden prior to a plea deal arranged earlier this month.