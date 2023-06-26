‘Too Pretty To Rob’: Robber Holds Indianapolis Woman At Gunpoint, Then Asks Her Out On Social Media

An Indianapolis woman was reportedly asked out on a date by her mugger who told her she was “too pretty to rob.”

Amber Beraun was walking to her mailbox at approximately 4 a.m. after working a late shift in May when she was approached by a man who held her up at gunpoint, WRTV News reported. “He took it out of his pocket to show me what was going on,” Beraun stated.

The suspect, identified as Damien Boyce, allegedly pointed the gun at Beraun’s head and demanded $100 before asking if she had a boyfriend and if she would add him as a friend on Facebook, KETV News reported. At that point, Boyce reportedly opened his phone and watched as Beraun added him as a friend, promising to pay back the money he stole from her before fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

“I thought if maybe I added him on Facebook, he would leave and he did,” Beraun explained to WRTV News.

Later that day, Boyce sent Beraun a couple of text messages, allegedly telling his victim, “Look just know imma pay you back its a [fucked?] up way to meet someone, but [damn] you wass [sic] to pretty to rob.” (RELATED: Alleged Florida Burglar Reportedly Calls 911 On Herself To Ask For Ride To Airport)

In response, Beraun told him she believed him, telling him she understood that “times just get rough.”

In a separate incident Boyce was arrested and charged for a robbery which reportedly resulted in bodily injury and battery after allegedly shooting two people and hitting another individual in the head with a brick. Boyce was charged with armed robbery on June 21 for the incident involving Beraun.

“I think, especially as a young female, it’s something you always think about but never think it will happen to you,” Beraun told WRTV.

While Beraun was not harmed during the incident, the robbery left her unnerved. She told the outlet Boyce took away the sense of safety she had at her home. “It makes me a little on edge knowing that people walk up and down the street, looking for places to commit crimes,” Beraun told the outlet. “It makes it a little different when you hear noises at night.”