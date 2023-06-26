LOL! Bud Light Gets Outright Blasted After ‘Razzle Dazzle’ Tweet

America isn’t forgiving Bud Light — at all.

You’ve gotta give Bud Light a little credit, they don’t quit. The Anheuser-Busch beer brand is going all out in an attempt to make up for the outright horrible marketing decision to work with transgender activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Ever since the March Madness promo that centered around Mulvaney, Bud Light has been getting hammered. Sales have been tanking on a weekly basis, Anheuser-Busch’s stock has suffered a massive decline and you even have some people out here believing that Bud Light will never be able to recover from the fiasco.

But instead of just taking the L and issuing an apology to America, Bud Light is moving forward with a new summer campaign like nothing ever happened.

The official Twitter account of the Anheuser-Busch beer sent out a tweet Sunday morning, hilariously claiming that their beverage is “a summer staple.” And to add even more comedy into the situation, they also featured “the ol’ razzle dazzle,” showing incredible desperation to win America’s heart back.

Check out this laugh:

It’s a summer staple pic.twitter.com/O9cwvtVhOm — Bud Light (@budlight) June 25, 2023

And to add even more chuckles into the mix, America completely fired back at Bud Light, showing that they had no interest in forgiving the beer brand and they’re just not going for anything that’s coming from the company.

The poor marketing people at Bud Light. They are trying. https://t.co/0AW4SjSrSw — nihilo (@rotten_miracle) June 25, 2023

Marketing aside – your beer sucks https://t.co/wLFdx7gMfr — Dave Durringo 🐊 (@davedurringo22) June 25, 2023

not anymore @budlight

you did your own product in…serves you right. Fun to go in liquor stores & see YOUR section is the only one bulging with cases that NOBODY wants! I laugh EVERY TIME!!!! Should have stuck with my #DillyDilly guy! https://t.co/vykIY6mVl3 — Denyse Lake 🥋 (@DJHutchinson2) June 25, 2023

Live look at @BudLight and @AnheuserBusch trying desperately to stop hemorrhaging market share: pic.twitter.com/ANxvfdaVrp — Huff (@Huff4Congress) June 25, 2023

Can someone figure out if this beer is being used more for @Target practice than refreshment yet? That would be some great information! — MAFloridaManGA🇺🇲⚖️🕰️ (@MAFloridaManGA1) June 25, 2023

a·pol·o·gy

/əˈpäləjē/

noun

a regretful acknowledgment of an offense or failure.

“we owe you an apology” — Petey Parks (@Football_Dude84) June 25, 2023

Man … how the mighty have fallen.

Anheuser-Busch had a sweet gig. Bud Light was running things in the middle class, Budweiser was the “King of Beers” to the hardcore drinker, they had cash rolling in left and right. When they said they were the “king,” they weren’t lying. And now we’ve gotten to the point where they might lose their top spot to a Mexican beer in Modelo? (RELATED: Anheuser-Busch Releases Limited-Edition Budweiser Camo Bottles As Bud Light Decline Continues)

This, ladies and gentlemen, is exactly why you don’t mix politics and business.