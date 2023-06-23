‘Dirty Communist’: UFC Fighter Sean Strickland Blasts Mark Zuckerberg Amid Possible Fight With Elon Musk

Woah! This would be a perfect time for the big eyes emoji.

UFC fighter Sean Strickland provided his two cents Thursday on a possible fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, and also declared that he is backing the Tesla and Twitter boss if one goes down.

Also showing that he seemingly isn’t fond of Facebook, Strickland outright blasted Zuckerberg on Twitter.

“Man f**k Mark Zuckerberg.. Dirty communist…. No one wants your goggles and your disinformation censorship but…. Facebook market gets a pass….” tweeted Strickland. “@elonmusk come to Vegas. We will put in work!”

God, I so badly want to see a fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk.

It’s funny too, because according to UFC president Dana White, both of them are “absolutely dead serious” about fighting each other. And Dana brought up the same thing I did when the news broke. That’s the fact you could stream the fight on pay-per-view, make millions and millions of dollars, and then give it all to charity.

Nobody loses here. A charity (or charities) gets money, and we all get entertained. Well, maybe the loser of the bout would lose, but you get my point. There’s so much winning in a fight like this. (RELATED: Off To A Great Start! Bama’s Brandon Miller Slammed With Boos By Hornets Fanbase After Charlotte Drafts Him At No. 2)

Plus, we get to figure out who’s the social media king between Zuckerberg (Facebook) and Musk (Twitter).

Could you imagine the headlines? The advertisements? The promos? The billboards in Vegas and Times Square?

It would be so glorious. Sign me up.