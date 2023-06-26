Dead Octopus Found In Toilet Of Indiana Park

An octopus was found dead and hanging out of a toilet in a bathroom in Columbus Park, Indiana, according to Fox 59.

Columbus Park Department Director Mark Jones reported that the cephalopod was found dead in a bathroom at Mill Race Park on Thursday, according to Fox 59. It is still unclear how the octopus got into the toilet and how it died, but it was immediately removed from the bathroom. (RELATED: Nightmare Fuel: Watch A Giant Octopus Wrestle A Fish Desperate To Survive)

The department shared the images of the discovery, which made the rounds on social media, the outlet reported.

The Columbus Park’s Department confirmed a dead octopus was found hanging out of a toilet in a park bathroom Thursday morning. https://t.co/GreQNnjaSS — FOX59 News (@FOX59) June 25, 2023

The incident isn’t the first where animals were found in the most unexpected places.

A dead shark was found aboard a New York City subway car all the way back in 2013, according to Time.

In March 2022, during a screening night of “The Batman” in Austin, Texas, an actual bat began to fly inside the theatre. Staff attempted to catch the bat unsuccessfully, eventually calling animal control to take care of the situation. Management believed the bat was the result of a prank and promised to implement new security measures to avoid any future incidents.