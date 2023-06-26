Former NBA Player Dennis Rodman Promenades In Mini Skirt At New York City Pride Parade

Former NBA player Dennis Rodman wore a mini skirt and marched in New York City’s pride parade Sunday, according to the athlete’s Instagram page.

Rodman posted a video of himself greeting fans at the parade while wearing a short green pleated skirt. “Love will Always Win,” he captioned the clip. (RELATED: New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Declares State A Sanctuary For Parents Of ‘Trans Kids’ Evading Sex Change Bans)

Rodman previously dressed in a leather bodysuit on a 1995 cover of Sports Illustrated, as well as posed for photos wearing women’s clothing and makeup.

“The Sunday morning topics at Dennis Rodman’s house have ranged from gay sex to Pearl Jam lyrics to his own drunken failures at Las Vegas craps tables, and now America’s most provocative athlete has a more compelling matter to discuss,” the magazine wrote at the time.

“I was, you know, doing all the drag clubs, I was dressing in drag. I was dressing in women’s clothes. I was doing lingerie and stuff like that and people in the gay community started embracing me,” Rodman said about the magazine cover in 1995.

Rodman said in a 2019 interview with Insider that he “wouldn’t be surprised … if 10% or 20% of people in the NBA, or any sports, [are] gay.”

A group of activists at New York City’s pride parade Sunday chanted “We’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children.” Another video of the march showed a couple walking with their child holding a sign that read, “We’ll love our son even if he’s straight,” while the trio wore floral dresses with sparkly purple jackets.