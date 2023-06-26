Dog The Bounty Hunter Reveals He Secretly Fathered A Child

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman revealed in a shocking Monday Instagram post that he had secretly fathered a child.

Monday marked the fourth anniversary of the passing of his late wife Beth. Chapman posted an image of his son Jon with his arm around his wife, Jodi, and told fans that finding his son created “new meaning” for what used to be a very painful day. He teased that he would reveal more about Jon in his upcoming memoir, “Nine Lives and Counting,” which will be released in 2024.

Dog the Bounty Hunter reveals he recently discovered he has a secret SON https://t.co/iD18lANKvM pic.twitter.com/8Arnb3woYV — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) June 26, 2023

The 70-year-old reality television star opened up on social media about discovering the existence of his son.

“For the last four years, this day was a terrible reminder of one of the greatest losses of my life,” he wrote.

“But God redeemed this day when I discovered my son Jon, who I just met recently, was born on this day,” he said.

The irony of the situation wasn’t lost on his fans. Chapman addressed the way this new relationship changed his perspective of this day.

“So now instead of sorrow, this day has a new meaning,” he said.

He then formally and officially introduced his son to the world.

“This is my son Jon and his wife Jodi,” he said. (RELATED: Macaulay Culkin Becomes A Dad Of Two)

Chapman signed off with a touching message and a personal note to Jon.

“For anyone who has suffered a terrible loss please know God restores and redeems,” he said.

“Happy birthday son, love you both.”