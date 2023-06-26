REPORT: The Gender Of Lindsay Lohan’s Baby, Revealed

Sources close to Lindsay Lohan revealed the famous actress and singer is pregnant with a baby boy, according to TMZ.

A source with direct knowledge of the situation reported Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas are very excited to welcome their baby boy into the world, according to TMZ. Lohan hasn’t revealed her due date, but the source indicated the actress is nearing the end of her pregnancy and will be delivering very soon.

Lindsay Lohan Having A Baby Boy https://t.co/L05LG3G1K0 — TMZ (@TMZ) June 26, 2023

The baby’s name has remained a secret, and it’s not clear if Lohan and Shammas have landed on a final name.

Lohan’s mother, Dina, has made arrangements to be by her daughter’s side when she gives birth in Dubai. Lohan’s siblings are likely to be overseas as well to meet the newest member of the family, according to TMZ.

Lohan revealed she was pregnant on social media in March and was immediately greeted with congratulatory messages and words of encouragement and support from fellow moms. (RELATED: 48-Year-Old Hilary Swank Welcomes Twins)

The Lohan clan had been estranged from one another for several years, but the family has been sharing time together in recent weeks, according to TMZ.

All eyes are on Lohan’s social media in hopes of a new post welcoming her baby boy to the world.