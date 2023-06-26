‘It’s Joe Biden’: Larry Elder Says Al Sharpton Is No Longer The ‘Biggest Race Card Hustler’ In America

Republican presidential candidate Larry Elder said Monday that MSNBC host Al Sharpton no longer held the title of “biggest race card hustler,” citing President Joe Biden’s recent remarks at Howard University.

Biden claimed white supremacy was “the most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland” during his remarks at the May 13 commencement at Howard University. The president also invoked the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the Capitol building, when supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the building and delayed the certification of the 2020 election for several hours. (RELATED: Al Sharpton Claims DeSantis Is Using ‘Jim Crow-Type Tactics’ In Florida)

“I used to think Al Sharpton was the biggest race card hustler in America,” Elder told “Fox News Tonight” host Lawrence Jones. “I no longer think that now. It’s Joe Biden. Joe Biden goes to Howard and says the biggest threat to the homeland is white supremacy. Are you kidding me?”

WATCH:



“The Anti-Defamation League keeps track of how many people are killed by extremists of any race,” Elder said. “Last year 25. In 2020, there were 11,000 black homicide victims, almost all killed by other blacks and Joe Biden has been lying about his civil rights record for decades.”

Biden has claimed that Trump and his supporters are threats to democracy and attacked them multiple times during his presidency. His rhetoric escalated after the Aug. 8 FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate owned by Trump, as part of an investigation into allegations the documents were improperly removed from the White House when Trump left office in January 2021.

Biden received four “Pinnochios” from Washington Post fact checker Glenn Kessler in January 2022 after he claimed he was arrested during the civil rights movement. He also opposed busing, a controversial policy in which white students were taken to schools in black neighborhoods and black students to schools in white neighborhoods, in a 1977 press conference, during which he claimed that it “set the civil rights movement in America further back.”

