‘Just Because You’re Famous Doesn’t Make You Great’: Jeremy Zimmer Dunks On Harry And Meghan

United Talent Agency CEO Jeremy Zimmer fired off against Meghan Markle over her podcast’s inability to gain traction.

Zimmer spoke about Spotify’s latest decision to rid itself of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by cutting their podcast after Markle failed to attract a substantial audience. He slammed the Duchess Of Sussex during a conversation at La Majestic during the Cannes Lions Advertising Festival for being at the brunt of the canceled show. “Turns out Meghan Markle was not a great audio talent, or necessarily any kind of talent,” Zimmer said, according to Semafor.

Zimmer, the leader of one of the biggest global talent agencies, knows a thing or two about how to spot talent, and said he wasn’t surprised to see Markle and Spotify go their separate ways. Zimmer’s focus has been on the audio side of entertainment and it appeared the warning signs leading to the cancelation of Markle’s podcast, “Archetypes,” were evident.

Zimmer didn’t hold back on his perspective of Markle.

“And, you know, just because you’re famous doesn’t make you great at something,” he said.

He said fame doesn’t automatically ensure a healthy following or easily impress an audience when it comes to podcasts. He noted that podcast listeners find radio and daytime hosts to be more relatable than public figures. A-list celebrity status doesn’t relate to podcast success, he added, according to Semafor. (RELATED: REPORT: Meghan Markle Accused Of Faking Her Own Podcast Interviews)

Spotify’s stock spiked when Markle and Prince Harry signed an exclusive deal with the streaming giant, but Markle’s fame wasn’t enough to maintain her audience. Spotify and Markle released a joint statement on June 16 announcing the end of their relationship.

Other Spotify podcasters that are notably less famous, such as Alex Cooper, Jameela Jamil, and Jay Shetty, have managed to keep Spotify their audiences happy and entertained.