Want Morgan Wallen Tickets? It’ll Literally Cost You Your Blood

Morgan Wallen is back on tour and one way to get tickets to see him in August is reportedly to donate blood, thanks to a competition launched by a blood donation company in late June.

Apparently the July 4th holiday is a time when blood donations are at an all-time low, but the need for blood is at an all time high, the Daily Advocate reported Monday. To inspire people from all over Dayton and the surrounding region to donate blood, the Community Blood Center is offering people the chance to win tickets to see Wallen perform if they participate in one of their drives.

A slew of spots across Dayton area and surrounding jurisdictions of western Ohio and eastern Indiana are taking part in the event and the lucky winner will get to see Wallen on Aug. 11 at the Ohio Stadium.

Morgan Wallen Gives Major Health Update | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ https://t.co/cYko9kce9R — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) June 7, 2023

Wallen just returned to his “One Thing At A Time” tour after suffering vocal trauma earlier in 2023. The “Last Night” singer was forced to be on complete vocal rest for almost six weeks, forcing him to reschedule a series of shows at the last minute. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Announces Major Brand Partnership After Attempted Cancellation)

While some fans lost their minds at Wallen for daring to be human, clearly his popularity in borderline universal. Couple his great talent with the absolutely horrific price tags associated with attending his concerts and it sounds like the Community Blood Center is onto a winner here.