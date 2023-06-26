Report Allegedly Reveals Why Kevin Costner’s Divorce Has Turned So Horrible

A report published Sunday suggested that Kevin Costner’s divorce has turned so sour because he and his estranged wife, Christine Baumgartner, had initially agreed to an amicable separation.

A report published by The Sun claims that Costner and Baumgartner had initially agreed to an amicable divorce, but that clearly didn’t happen. A source told the outlet that, “Kevin sat his family down, told them he and their mum were getting a divorce and his lawyer was getting the paperwork drawn up.”

The source further noted that “He wanted everything to be peaceful for the sake of his kids and told Christine he didn’t want a messy divorce because he’d already been through one.” The story flies in the face of the rumor that Costner actually told his kids about their parent’s divorce via a 10-minute Zoom call, as Baumgartner allegedly claims in the divorce papers.

It Turns Out Kevin Costner Isn’t Just Chaos On The Set Of ‘Yellowstone’ https://t.co/CFFZ015bef via @dailycaller — mzee26 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@mzee26) May 3, 2023

But the morning after Costner told his kids about the split — which took place at a restaurant near their California home — Baumgartner blindsided the “Yellowstone” star with papers. “Kevin was so shocked. Christine has since made him look terrible, and has continued to do so,” the source continued. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Reportedly ‘Furious’ With Kevin Costner)

Costner is apparently “homeless” while Baumgartner breaches their 2004 prenup by refusing to vacate their home. She is also allegedly demanding some $248,000 per month as part of their divorce settlement. Something tells me that this thing is going to drag out for a while, and no one is going to win.