Blue State Lawmaker Could Become First Trans Member Of Congress

A Democratic Delaware state lawmaker could become the first transgender member of Congress in 2024.

Sarah McBride, a twice-elected state senator who identifies as a transgender female, announced a run for the U.S. House on Monday, pledging to represent people “who aren’t seen,” according to a Twitter video. If elected, McBride would replace outgoing Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester, who announced a run for Senate last week.

“My commitment is to the people in Delaware who aren’t seen — who don’t shout the loudest or fund political campaigns, parents busy raising their children, seniors worried about paying for prescription drugs, working people struggling to keep up,” McBride said in the video. “Everyone deserves a member of Congress who sees them and respects them.”

I’m excited to share that I’m running for Congress! In Delaware, we’ve proven that small states can do BIG things. It’s time to do it again. 🧵 Become a founding donor » https://t.co/Dnj3FKQG4l pic.twitter.com/UD1DkxBaNy — Sen. Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) June 26, 2023

McBride touted working with unions to secure paid family and medical leave in Delaware. The video also depicted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado while criticizing divisive politicians. (RELATED: Judge Rejects Transgender State Rep’s Bid To Return To Montana House)

“Too many politicians want to divide us, to tell us that teachers, doctors, even our own neighbors are the enemy. Blocking out the noise and focusing on what actually matters isn’t easy,” said McBride.

The Democratic primary for the seat is expected to be competitive, with McBride possibly having to face the director of the Delaware State Housing Authority, Eugene Young, who is weighing a bid, according to the Delaware News Journal.

McBride was first elected to the state Senate in 2020, beating the Republican challenger by over 40 points, and secured reelection in 2022 with no opposition, according to Ballotpedia. The senator previously worked for the left-wing think tank Center for American Progress, former President Barack Obama’s administration and for President Joe Biden’s late son, Beau, when he was Delaware’s attorney general.

