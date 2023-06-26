‘Somebody’s Lying’: Jonathan Turley Says Congress Should Start ‘Bringing People In’ For Answers In Biden Probe

Jonathan Turley said Monday that “somebody’s lying” about whether U.S. Attorney David Weiss was prevented by the Justice Department from seeking felony charges against Hunter Biden.

Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee released transcripts Thursday of depositions from Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblowers who said Attorney General Merrick Garland and IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel lied to Congress about interference with the Hunter Biden probe. The whistleblowers said Weiss sought special counsel status and was denied permission to file felony charges against Biden in the District of Columbia and in California.

“The different accounts that we’ve heard about what happened in this investigation cannot be reconciled,” Turley told “America Reports” co-host Sandra Smith. “Somebody’s lying, and there is real criminal and impeachable conduct that could be raised and that means Congress’ power is at its apex, and they can move forward and it needs to move forward and it has a full array of powers to do that with.” (RELATED: ‘Never Seen A Case Like This’: Former Trump AG Questions How Hunter Biden Investigation Was ‘Handled’)

The Justice Department announced Tuesday that Hunter Biden would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges, while a felony gun charge would be addressed via a pre-trial diversion program in what many critics called a “sweetheart deal.”

“Congress needs to start bringing people in. There is nothing that constraints the mind as much as a congressional subpoena,” Turley said. “Hunter Biden should be called in. We need to stop the nonsense. His team is suggesting that maybe the laptop isn’t ours, maybe this is not his message. Call him in and let’s get an answer on the record what this is about.”

Attorneys for Biden admitted in February that the data from the laptop, first reported on by the New York Post in October 2020, was real when they requested federal and state authorities to investigate computer store owner John Paul Mac Isaac and Rudy Giuliani.

“Notably the Chinese businessman, that was the subject of that WhatsApp message, did not appear to send back a message saying, ‘Someone hacked you,’ … instead the House is suggesting he sent millions of dollars after Hunter Biden made that threat that his father was joining him and demanding this money,” Turley continued. “Well, the House has now documented dozens of accounts and corporations used to transfer money to the Biden family. It’s a very serious corruption scandal, whether the media wants to cover it or not.”

In the message to the Chinese businessman, Henry Zhao, Hunter Biden said his father was sitting next to him while in the middle of a payment dispute, according to the whistleblower revelations. Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, noted that a supplemental submission from one of the whistleblowers referenced an allegation both Hunter Biden and Joe Biden each received $5 million as part of a bribery scheme.

The White House denied Friday that Joe Biden was “in business” with his son.

“It is very clear that the Biden family ran an influence peddling operation,” Turley said. “The Biden family has been known for years for influence peddling.”

