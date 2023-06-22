‘Never Seen A Case Like This’: Former Trump AG Questions How Hunter Biden Investigation Was ‘Handled’

A former acting attorney general said Thursday he had “never seen a case” handled the way Hunter Biden’s was, and that the Justice Department “slow-walked” the investigation.

The Justice Department announced Tuesday that Biden would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges, while a felony charge of lying on the form filled out when purchasing a firearm would be addressed via a pre-trial diversion program. Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee released transcripts of depositions from Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers who said Attorney General Merrick Garland and IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel lied to Congress about the Hunter Biden probe Thursday.

“I have never seen a case like this where members of the investigative team cry foul and say this is not the way the crime should have been investigated and we were prevented from doing our job,” former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told “Fox News Tonight” host Kayleigh McEnany. (RELATED: CNN’s Dana Bash Claims ‘There Is No Evidence’ Of Legal Double Standard After Hunter Skips Jail Time In DOJ Deal)

WATCH:



“The example of the two-tiered system of justice is really the individuals, it’s not the celebrities. You know, we have heard their names but it’s the individuals whose names you will never know who went to prison for similar crimes,” Whitaker said. “Remember, this investigation was managed very carefully from Main Justice, it appears, with really preventing investigators from looking at real evidence from getting behind where this money came from.”

“It was slow-walked and delayed until finally most of the money Hunter made from these illegal business deals from this influence peddling were past the statute of limitations for the tax crimes,” Whitaker said.

Republican Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa said during a June 12 speech on the Senate floor that recordings of then-Vice President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden related to a bribery allegation exist.

“This is a very strange case the way it is being handled,” Whitaker said.

