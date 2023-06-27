Wow! Alan Jackson’s Eye-Popping Yacht Will Have You Dreaming About The Lifestyles Of The Rich And Famous

I need to get rich.

Alan Jackson, an absolute legend and Country Music Hall of Famer, has been living grade-A for decades at this point.

One of the biggest things that has put Jackson on such a pedestal is his massive hit song with Jimmy Buffett, “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” which has been a yacht rock anthem for a whopping 20 years. So with this being the case, you have to think that Alan Jackson has to have an iconic boat himself, right?

Of course, he does! This is Alan Jackson we’re talking about! My man has a ’67 Merritt sport fishing yacht, which is perfect for throwing down cocktails and margaritas on a fishing trip in the Caribbean.

If you’re not familiar with the name, Merritt is a top of the line sport fishing yacht manufacturer and has been making first class boats in Florida since 1948.

Jackson’s ’67 Merritt yacht, which is named “Hullbilly,” cost a cool $8.2 million, according to Whiskey Riff.

The country legend’s yacht was actually worked on for quite awhile, so you know they went all out to make this a masterpiece. Altogether, the boat features four bedrooms, three bathrooms and has a 33.8 knots cruising speed, according to Northrop & Johnson.

Here’s a clip of “Hullbilly” coming in from a sea trial last August:

Here’s some other shots of Jackson’s Merritt:

Man … it must be nice.

It’s got me thinking about that Wiz Khalifa song “Nameless” where he raps, “lifestyles of the rich and famous. Well, I’m rich and famous. If you got money, they know what your name is.”

It would be nice to be this rich. I can take it or leave it with fame. Like, dang, it’s gotta feel so good to be so wealthy to the point where you can just drop millions on a flashy yacht. And I would totally go deep sea fishing for marlins on that bad boy. (RELATED: REPORT: Harry Kane Transferring To Bayern Munich, Snubs Manchester United; Leaving Tottenham Hotspur After 14 Years)

Shoutout to Alan Jackson, man. A real king out here in these streets (or I should say oceans).