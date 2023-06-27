Border Patrol Catches 20 Migrants Allegedly Stashed Inside Roof Of Portable Barn In Southern Texas

Border patrol agents found 20 migrants who allegedly hid inside a portable barn during a Monday inspection in southern Texas.

United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents first saw the portable barn, towed by a pickup truck, when it approached the FM1017 Border Patrol checkpoint, according to a Tuesday press release from the agency.

Boarding the portable barn from the inspection lane, border patrol agents from the CBP Laredo Sector allegedly found the 20 migrants hidden behind a plywood layer in the ceiling. Agents proceeded to remove the migrants before sending them to the Hebbronville Station, according to the press release.

Under Title 8, individuals and families who arrive without authorization will be subject to removal and noncitizens can be returned to their country of origin. Do not put your life at risk by taking the dangerous journey only to be sent back. Learn ➡️ https://t.co/Go6mTwIqoz pic.twitter.com/drOz2aa8S6 — CBP (@CBP) June 26, 2023

Records inspections later revealed the migrants were in the U.S. illegally, according to the press release. (RELATED: Mayorkas Explains Why He Won’t Label The Southern Border Surge A ‘Crisis’)

The migrants came from Mexico, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. They remain set for further processing, according to the press release.

Southern Texas remains a hotbed for illegal immigration and human smuggling attempts along the border between Mexico and the United States.