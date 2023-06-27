Here’s The Latest On The Woman Who Allegedly Told Son To Shoot Man Killed At Hot Dog Stand

Charges were dropped Monday against a woman who allegedly told her 14-year-old son to shoot a man to death in self-defense at a Chicago restaurant.

Cook County prosecutors decided to drop the charges against Carlishia Hood, 35, and her teenage son, who were initially charged with the first-degree murder of Jeremy Brown, 32, according to CBS News. Hood and her son were accused of shooting Brown to death in a Chicago restaurant, but a new video shows Brown was punching Hood before her son allegedly shot him.

“Based upon the facts, evidence, and the law we are unable to meet our burden of proof in the prosecution of these cases,” Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said of the situation. (RELATED: Another Body Pulled From River As Serial Killer Concerns Plague Chicago)

Hood was also found to be a valid FOID card and concealed carry license holder when the alleged murder occurred, CBS noted.

Chicago mother Carlisha Hood reunites with her 14-year-old son after their murder charges were dropped pic.twitter.com/0d4jijYE6Q — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 27, 2023

Video footage shared by CBS shows Hood ordering food inside the restaurant before Brown entered. He then proceeded to argue with Hood, who then texted her son to come inside. Brown apparently hit Hood at least three times in the head and face.

When her son entered the property, he allegedly shot Brown in the back, according to CBS. Brown was initially able to flee, but the child allegedly followed him outside and allegedly kept shooting. Neither Hood nor her son have previous criminal records.

Hood left the county jail later on Monday morning and declined to comment about her release.