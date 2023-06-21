Editorial

REPORT: Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Being Investigated Over Alleged Assault And Battery, Police Say

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to a game against the New York Jets while wearing a shirt in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at Hard Rock Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and remains in intensive care. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

(Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Contributor
I’m already thinking this situation is overblown.

Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill is being investigated by the Miami-Dade Police Department after he allegedly hit a Haulover Marina employee, according to WPLG (ABC Miami) and then later confirmed by the Miami-Dade Police Department via ESPN.

Over the weekend, Hill posted an Instagram story that showed him on a boat celebrating Father’s Day.

At around 6:00 PM Sunday, Hill got into a disagreement with one of the charter companies’ employees at Haulover Marina, with the confrontation ending in Hill allegedly hitting the employee, according to a tip received by WPLG.

Currently, it’s not known if the man was injured. However, Miami sports radio host Andy Slater reported that Hill slapped the man on the back of the head, but that he declined to press charges against Hill.

I can see this going away pretty quickly.

With it being an ongoing police investigation, I don’t want to get too deep into speculation, but I do want to point out how the guy that Tyreek allegedly slapped did not press charges against him. With that being the case, I see this situation going away with minimal problems, and “Cheetah” and the city of Miami will continue prepping for a Super Bowl run. (RELATED: NFL Super Agent Drew Rosenhaus Wrestles Shark In Ocean While On Fishing Trip With Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill)

No issues here … it’s still sunny in South Beach.