REPORT: Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill Being Investigated Over Alleged Assault And Battery, Police Say

I’m already thinking this situation is overblown.

Miami Dolphins superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill is being investigated by the Miami-Dade Police Department after he allegedly hit a Haulover Marina employee, according to WPLG (ABC Miami) and then later confirmed by the Miami-Dade Police Department via ESPN.

Over the weekend, Hill posted an Instagram story that showed him on a boat celebrating Father’s Day.

At around 6:00 PM Sunday, Hill got into a disagreement with one of the charter companies’ employees at Haulover Marina, with the confrontation ending in Hill allegedly hitting the employee, according to a tip received by WPLG.

Currently, it’s not known if the man was injured. However, Miami sports radio host Andy Slater reported that Hill slapped the man on the back of the head, but that he declined to press charges against Hill.

LOCAL 10 EXCLUSIVE: Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill is under investigation by the Miami-Dade Police Department, and Local 10 News has learned the wide receiver allegedly hit a man working at Haulover Marina. https://t.co/wEeDAExOia — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) June 20, 2023

SLATER SCOOP: Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill allegedly slapped a boat employee on the back of the head this past weekend, a senior law-enforcement source tells me. The crew member does not want to press charges at this time, sources say. The incident, @WPLGLocal10 first… — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 20, 2023

I can see this going away pretty quickly.

With it being an ongoing police investigation, I don’t want to get too deep into speculation, but I do want to point out how the guy that Tyreek allegedly slapped did not press charges against him. With that being the case, I see this situation going away with minimal problems, and “Cheetah” and the city of Miami will continue prepping for a Super Bowl run. (RELATED: NFL Super Agent Drew Rosenhaus Wrestles Shark In Ocean While On Fishing Trip With Miami Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill)

No issues here … it’s still sunny in South Beach.