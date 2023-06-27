Old ‘MythBusters’ Video Demonstrating Body Blowing Up In Deep-Sea Implosion Goes Viral After Titanic Sub Catastrophe

An old “MythBusters” clip is circulating on social media demonstrating what happens to the body during a deep-sea implosion just days after the Titan submersible incident.

The Discovery Channel show was demonstrating in 2009 what happens to a human when it is placed in the deep sea under intense pressure. The mannequin used was made from pig bones, muscle, fat, skin and guts, according to the New York Post.

The mannequin was placed inside a diving suit and sent 300 feet under water where pressure is approximately nine times greater. The diving suit was then depressurized over thirty seconds.

Mythbusters diver suit compressed at 300 ft pic.twitter.com/JGOUnAf16T — Insane Reality Leaks (@InsaneRealitys) June 23, 2023

The gory video footage shows how the change in air pressure forced the insides of the mannequin to shoot out the head before the suit collapses inward. (RELATED: ‘An Underwater Instant Cremation’: Mortician Lays Out Why The Bodies Of Sub Victims Will Never Be Found)

The five passengers aboard the Titan submersible, however, likely did not meet the same fate. Experts say they likely died instantaneously since the pressure was much greater, according to the New York Post.

Authorities found a debris field near the Titanic shipwreck, believing the submersible imploded nearby.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says pressure levels that deep are approximately 400 times greater than normal, according to the New York Post. Authorities are not conducting a recovery mission for the bodies, arguing the “catastrophic implosion” would leave no human remains.