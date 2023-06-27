US

Teen Driving Without License Detained After Killing 2 Men, Dog

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Kevin Harness Contributor
Font Size:

A teen was detained Sunday after driving without a license and killing two men and a dog.

The 17-year-old driver was driving in a GMC pick-up truck in Riverside, California, he lost control of the vehicle and struck the two pedestrians and a German Shepherd around 11:45 p.m., ABC 7 reported. He was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, per the outlet.

The family of one of the victims, Kevin Olivera, were devastated, as he was the father of his newborn child, according to ABC 7. (RELATED: Police Say Teenager Listened To Song About Murder Before Intentionally Running Over 70-Year-Old Man)

“He’s a good man and I loved him a lot,” said Olivera’s girlfriend, Brianna Morales, according to the outlet. “I can’t even say nothing because it’s hard, and I just [had] this baby and he got to see her on the 20th and that was it. And now we heard this and now he’s gone.”

The driver was detained and taken to a local hospital to be treated for internal injuries, the outlet reported.

The teen’s parents reportedly live in Guatemala, and he was staying with relatives in Perris, California, according to ABC 7.

“People are just driving way outside of their ability. They’re driving under the influence, it seems like they’re invincible — especially when you’re talking young people,” said Officer Ryan Railsback.