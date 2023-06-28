Dan Benson Says He Has No Regrets Going From Disney Star To Porn Star

“Wizards of Waverly Place” star Dan Benson has gone from being a Disney star to a porn star, and he has no regrets about his bold career move.

Benson played Zeke Beakerman alongside Selena Gomez from 2007-2012, but has since abandoned the Disney lifestyle for a far more salacious one. Benson said he expected a lot of criticism over his personal choices, but has surprisingly received lots of encouragement. “I’ve been doing adult entertainment for about a year now,” Benson said in a recently posted TikTok video. “I kind of feel like a badass a little bit.”

Benson began his TikTok video with a “mental health check-in,” telling fans he was pleasantly surprised to see that his adult content isn’t drawing criticism. “I expected a lot more hate and instead people have just been like, ‘Go you empowerment,’ which is awesome.

“Mental health wise I feel good — I don’t feel bad about myself,” Benson told his fans.

He went on to describe how he has established his own boundaries in his new line of work.

“There are plenty of people on a daily basis asking me and demanding I do things that I don’t feel comfortable doing. But I’ve kinda just been in a position to be like ‘no,'” he said.

“You’re gonna get what you’re gonna get — you’re gong get what I feel comfortable sharing with the world,” he said.

The child star turned porn star has no intentions of capping his adult lifestyle.

“I’m excited bout the future and I don’t really fell bad about my decisions at all,” he said.