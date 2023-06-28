‘I’m Not Happy And I Need Help’: Kelly Clarkson Admits To Using Antidepressants To Get Through Divorce

Famous singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson credits an antidepressant with helping her make the decision to get divorced and manage to see it through.

Clarkson spoke candidly about her experience using Lexapro during Wednesday’s episode of “Las Culturistas,” hosted by Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang. She spoke of her emotional state during her marriage to ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, and recalled the way the antidepressants altered her perspective.

“I looked at my therapist, and I just couldn’t stop sobbing, and I was like, ‘I actually had to cancel some of the other day because I couldn’t stop crying. I cannot do this,'” Clarkson said on the podcast.

“I’m not happy, and I need help…” #KellyClarkson opens up about how antidepressants helped her get through her difficult divorcehttps://t.co/gWgwpK4FL1 — Perez Hilton (@PerezHilton) June 28, 2023

“I was on Lexapro for, like, I think two months,” she told Rogers and Yang.

The famous singer said the pills gave her the courage to make a big life move.

“My thing was, I just can’t smile anymore for America right now. I’m not happy and I need help … and it was honest to God, the greatest decision ever. I wouldn’t have made it [without it],” Clarkson continued.

Clarkson detailed the challenges she faced at the time, recalling her inability to stop crying during an appointment with her therapist. (RELATED: REPORT: Shannen Doherty Files For Divorce, Rep Drags Her Estranged Husband)

“And it was one of those things where I really had to put my pride aside and, like, all my childhood issues of whatever,” she said.

Clarkson and Blackstock married in 2013. She filed for divorce in 2020 and was able to finalize the process in March 2022. The couple shares a daughter named River Rose and a son named Remington Alexander.