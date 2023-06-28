Bodycam Footage Shows Moment Cops Shoot Down Texas Mall Shooter

Body camera footage released Wednesday shows the moment officers with the Allen Police Department shot down a gunman at a shopping center.

The gunman, identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, opened fire at Allen Premium Outlets and killed eight people May 6, leaving others in critical condition. Police arrived at the scene and gunned down the shooter after chasing him around the premises, the newly released footage shows.

One officer spoke to a woman and two young boys in the mall parking lot before gunshots rang out, according to video. He immediately notified other officers, grabbed his firearm and rushed towards the building.

“Get down, get moving!” he ordered visibly frightened people who were running from the building. “Get out of here!”

⚠️Police Bodycam Footage of Allen, Texas Mall Shooting⚠️

‘Police have released bodycam footage from the mass shooting at the outlet mall in Allen, Texas on May 6, 2023. The footage was released on June 28 after a grand jury no-billed the officer, who shot and killed 33-year-old… pic.twitter.com/xiRkUN3xgJ — Western Standard (@WSOnlineNews) June 28, 2023

The officer passed by the entrance and continued towards the gunshot sounds until encountering Garcia several feet away. The footage shows him firing several bullets at the 33-year-old until Garcia was fatally shot. (RELATED: Bodycam Footage Shows Police Fatally Shooting Mentally Ill Man Armed With Gun At Standoff)

“I got him down. Watch your fire. I got him down,” he told other officers at the scene.

He and one other officer then walked slowly towards the deceased Garcia with guns in hands, and pronounced him dead.

The eight victims killed in the attack ranged in age from three years old to 37, according to the Texas Tribune. Three children aged 11, eight and three were among those who died.