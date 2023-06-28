16- And 17-Year-Olds Given Green Light To Vote In Local Elections, Hold Office

A Vermont town will allow 16-and 17-year-olds to vote in their local elections after the Democratic-controlled state legislature overrode a veto from Republican Gov. Phil Scott.

The southern Vermont town of Brattleboro will be the first in the country to not only allow 16-year-olds to vote in municipal elections but to also hold the highest elected offices following the successful override of the governor’s veto of the charter change, ABC News reported Tuesday.

The Democratic-controlled Vermont Legislature returns to the Statehouse on Tuesday to try to override a number of Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s vetoes, including his rejection of the state budget bill and key social programs that lawmakers passed. https://t.co/Ve5m5oIyab — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) June 20, 2023

Democratic state Rep. Emilie Kornheiser said the youth vote is an important way to keep young people involved in the community as they feel as though they have a stake in what's happening and will therefore, be more invested in their town because of that connection.

“Vermont is an aging state and we’re a state that really prides ourself on democracy and participation,” Kornheiser stated, according to ABC News.”I think the more we can do to bring youth into that process so that they learn the skills and practice the skills of participation and politics with sort of a lower case “p” the stronger our communities will be and the more I think folks will feel tied to their communities.”

Kornheiser’s thoughts were echoed by the director of Brattleboro Common Sense Kurt Daims, who said the change could “stem the tide of youth moving out of town,” according to ABC News.

The proposed change to Brattleboro’s charter was initially vetoed by Scott in 2022 and rejected again May 27 as the second proposal was “nearly identical” to the first.

“As I said last year, I believe it is important to encourage young Vermonters to have an interest in issues affecting their schools, their communities, their state and their country,” Scott wrote in a letter to lawmakers, cited by ABC News. “However, I do not support lowering the voting age in Brattleboro, nor lowering the age to run for Town office and sign contracts on behalf of taxpayers.”

Scott added that lowering the age for voters in Brattleboro would only “worsen inconsistencies” within Vermont law regarding the age of adulthood.