Happy Birthday, America! Pepsi Releasing Glorious ‘Colachup’ Sauce In Select MLB Ballparks To Celebrate 4th Of July

“Swagged out bar-b-que sauce” is the first thing that comes to mind.

PepsiCo is releasing their own ketchup called “Pepsi Colachup,” which is actually the popular condiment infused with Pepsi. Being launched to celebrate the 4th of July, the special sauce was created with the Culinary Institute of America — a prestigious cooking school — to “craft a revolutionary new type of condiment enhanced with the rich caramel notes and citrusy pop of Pepsi-Cola,” according to Pepsi senior director Jenny Danzi.

Starting out with a Pepsi reduction, the condiment is infused with several ingredients including smoked tomatoes and multiple spices including paprika, thyme, oregano and cinnamon. Onions are also included, and of course, ketchup. Combined, it develops a “sweet, citrusy taste” of a classic Pepsi, and it’s also intended to bring out the spicy flavor of a hot dog, Danzi said to CNN.

The sauce, which is limited-edition, will only be available for a single day (July 4) at four MLB ballparks in the United States: Yankee Stadium (New York City), Chase Field (Phoenix), Comerica Park (Detroit) and Target Field (Minneapolis). PepsiCo also noted that the sauce will be available on “sampling carts.”

Stop the condiment wars, the undisputed champ is here – Pepsi Colachup. Sweet, salty, and ready to try at select baseball stadiums on July 4th. Hot dogs are #BetterWithPepsi pic.twitter.com/7YQJdoAcTW — Pepsi (@pepsi) June 27, 2023

I’m hoping that PepsiCo will eventually put Colachup on the market, because I totally need to try this.

When you look at the ingredients and think about the taste of Pepsi, it makes you think that it will be like some kind of bar-b-que sauce. However, with the circumstances being a ‘Pepsi x ketchup’ connection, obviously with the swag of the Pepsi brand, and then you’re mixing in the limited-edition tag at select Major League Baseball stadiums — oh yeah, this is totally some swagged out bar-b-que sauce. (RELATED: REPORT: Chiefs-Dolphins Game In Germany Sells Out In Just 15 Minutes With 1.4 Million People Waiting For Tickets)

I need to get my hands on some of this. Readers in New York City, Phoenix, Detroit and Minneapolis — hit me up.