REPORT: Minnesota Vikings To Release Dalvin Cook

And this, ladies and gentlemen, sets up Dalvin to be a Dolphin. The glory!

The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly informed their iconic running back Dalvin Cook that he will be released Friday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. However, there’s still the possibility that the Vikings could trade him before then, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Still in his prime at 27 (he will turn 28 before the beginning of the 2023 campaign), Cook has been a force during his six seasons with the Vikings, tallying nearly 6,000 rushing yards. And in the past four seasons, Cook has put up 1,000 yards each. He also made the Pro Bowl each year.

Cook has the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL since Minnesota drafted him back in 2017.

My Miami fandom is tingling! Dalvin Cook is totally going to be a Dolphin!

It recently came out that the Phins nearly landed Cook in a trade last March, and that report came out just a week after Miami cleared up $13.6 million in cap space. Oh, and you also have Dalvin admitting that he wants to play for the Dolphins — and let’s also mention that he’s from the 305.

In other words, way too much is in our corner for Dalvin to not be a Dolphin.

And he will be. Take that to the bank.