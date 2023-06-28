Travis Kelce, Dak Prescott And George Kittle Will Be Shilling For Bud Light This Summer

Shame, boys. Shame.

As the United States is nearing its birthday on the 4th of July and Bud Light looks to get out from under the Dylan Mulvaney disaster, the beer giant is launching a new summer marketing campaign to rehabilitate its public image.

The parent company of Bud Light, Anheuser-Busch InBev, made an announcement that the brand’s summer campaign will include a music tour that will take place throughout the nation, and fans will be able to partake in giveaways and earn rebates when buying Bud Light and Budweiser.

Anheuser-Busch also announced in a press release that their “Easy to Summer” campaign will be the “biggest summer campaign ever,” and here’s the kicker: it will include social media content from NFL stars such as Travis Kelce, Dak Prescott and George Kittle.

Bud Light launched a new ad campaign with the hopes of regaining lost ground, and said it has new ads planned with country singers and NFL players.https://t.co/oz8d8koAHa pic.twitter.com/nxl0xtQWUT — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) June 24, 2023

Dang, Travis … Dak … George … this is disappointing.

I’m not gonna be too mad, because let’s be honest here, the only reason why they’re involved is because of a check. Hey, I get it. Get your money. But the way I see it, Bud Light can take their money and shove it where the sun don’t shine.

I respect Anheuser-Busch’s damage control campaign. They’re doing all of this promotional stuff, and even fired the executives involved with the Mulvaney nonsense, but they still have a lot of making up to do with me. Heck, I’ve already moved on to High Noons and am considering throwing Yuenglings into the mix (shoutout to Pennsylvania!). (RELATED: REPORT: Bud Light Giving Away Their Beer For Free Ahead Of July 4)

Sorry, Bud Light. Too much damage has been done.