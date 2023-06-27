Just Embarrassing! Bud Light Hits New Weekly Low In Sales After Dylan Mulvaney Disaster, Down Nearly A Whopping 30%

It just gets worse and worse for Bud Light.

Under the Anheuser-Busch umbrella, Bud Light has been tanking in sales ever since their horrendously bad decision to partner with Dylan Mulvaney. And judging by the latest sales data, it doesn’t look like the bleeding will stop anytime soon. As a matter of fact, the blows to Bud Light have gotten worse.

Compared to the same time period of 2022, sales for the beer company are down a whopping 28.5%, according to data for the week ending June 17 from Bump Williams Consulting and NielsenIQ via the New York Post.

Last week, Bud Light’s decline was at 26.8%, making this week actually worse than prior.

When it comes to the Anheuser-Busch brand altogether, Bud Light isn’t their only beer taking a hit because of their “wokeness.” With their other drinks, Budweiser’s sales are down 12.3%, while Busch Light has dipped 8.1% and Michelob Ultra took a 4% slide, according to Bump Williams Consulting and NielsenIQ data.

Bud Light’s competition, meanwhile, is taking complete advantage of their collapse with skyrocketing numbers. Rival Yuengling Lager has shot up 25.1%, while Coors Light is seeing green at 21.8% and Miller Lite is at 16%.

It’s not just sales either. The stock price of Anheuser-Busch has slipped 15.33% since the Mulvaney campaign. At the end of March around the time of the NCAA college basketball tournament, the beer corporation’s stock was at $66.73. As of Monday afternoon, it’s down to $56.50. In total, Anheuser-Busch’s stock has seen a 15% decline.

It’s been three months — a quarter of a year — since the Dylan Mulvaney fiasco, and Bud Light is STILL tanking.

Truly incredible, and now they’re out here hitting weekly lows on top of that. Quite frankly, they deserve it. And it’s not just about Dylan Mulvaney either. I wrote a recent blog about how Bud Light sponsored Pride Toronto, which had naked men at their event parading around in front of young children. It’s absolutely despicable, and I hope we see even worse of a decline for this “woke” piece of filth. (RELATED: What A Disgrace! Bud Light Was A Sponsor For Pride Toronto That Featured Naked Men Around Kids)

Down with Bud Light! And that stupid knight too!