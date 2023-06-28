US

Woman Reportedly Shot On Her Way Out Of DC Funeral

(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Frances Floresca
A woman was reportedly shot Wednesday after a funeral in Southeast Washington, D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to a reported incident that shots had been fired at a church in the city, according to Fox 5. Those who attended the funeral were leaving New Macedonia Baptist Church when they reportedly heard gunshots.

Two people allegedly got into an argument after the funeral, leading to one woman getting shot, 7News DC reported. The two people involved in the alleged argument had attended the funeral, according to a Tweet from the outlet. (RELATED: Elderly Woman Planning Her Son’s Funeral Killed After Shots Were Fired Into Residence)

The alleged victim is reportedly in stable condition at the time of writing.

The incident marks the third funeral-related shooting in the area in the past few months, Fox 5 reported. In one such instance, a funeral company owner allegedly shot several people during a funeral near Washington, D.C., earlier in June.