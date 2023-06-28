Woman Reportedly Shot On Her Way Out Of DC Funeral

A woman was reportedly shot Wednesday after a funeral in Southeast Washington, D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded to a reported incident that shots had been fired at a church in the city, according to Fox 5. Those who attended the funeral were leaving New Macedonia Baptist Church when they reportedly heard gunshots.

SHOOTING NEAR A FUNERAL AT NEW MACEDONIA CHURCH: 4100 Bl. of Alabama Ave. S.E. @DCPoliceDept on scene investigating a shooting with atleast one individual with gunshot wound injuries. That person has self transported. There is a possibility of more injured. Stay tuned. https://t.co/OAGE1j9kN5 — DC REALTIME NEWS (@RealTimeNews10) June 28, 2023

Two people allegedly got into an argument after the funeral, leading to one woman getting shot, 7News DC reported. The two people involved in the alleged argument had attended the funeral, according to a Tweet from the outlet. (RELATED: Elderly Woman Planning Her Son’s Funeral Killed After Shots Were Fired Into Residence)

The alleged victim is reportedly in stable condition at the time of writing.

UPDATE: After a woman was shot at a funeral in Southeast D.C. Wednesday afternoon, @DCPoliceDept officers were told that two of the people attending the funeral service got into an argument that escalated into a shooting.https://t.co/XXD4b6pZ1N — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) June 28, 2023

The incident marks the third funeral-related shooting in the area in the past few months, Fox 5 reported. In one such instance, a funeral company owner allegedly shot several people during a funeral near Washington, D.C., earlier in June.