‘Scared To Leave My House’: Dylan Mulvaney Breaks Silence On Bud Light Boycott

Dylan Mulvaney finally directly addressed the ongoing Bud Light boycott in a video Thursday.

The transgender TikToker posted an Instagram video Thursday responding to controversy caused by his April advertisement for the popular beer brand. Mulvaney claimed the embattled beer brand never reached out after the boycott began and complained of raging “transphobia.”

“What transpired from that video was more bullying and transphobia than I could have ever imagined,” Mulvaney said. “I should have made this video months ago, but I didn’t.”

Mulvaney admitted that he was “scared of more backlash” and “patiently waited for things to get better.” The transgender activist said he was waiting for Anheuser-Busch to reach out to him regarding the situation. However, the brand allegedly never contacted Mulvaney. (RELATED: Target Loses $9 Billion In Market Value In A Week Following Boycott Over LGBT Merchandise)

“For months now, I’ve been scared to leave my house. I’ve been ridiculed in public. I’ve been followed,” Mulvaney said. “I have felt loneliness that I wouldn’t wish on anyone.”

This comes after Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth avoided directly answering whether the brand regretted its partnership with Mulvaney Wednesday in an interview with CBS News.

The marketing executives responsible for decision to put Mulvaney’s face on a Bud Light beer were confirmed to be canned on Tuesday, the Daily Caller first reported. Group Vice President for Marketing Daniel Blake and Bud Light Marketing Vice President Alissa Heinerscheid lost their jobs with the company after being placed on leave.

Bud Light suffered a major financial loss when conservatives started boycotting the brand because of its affiliation with the transgender Internet personality. Sales dropped, displacing the brand from its status as America’s top-selling beer.