Within Hours Of Ending Government Sanctioned Racism, SCOTUS Evacuated Over ‘Suspicious Package’

Authorities are evacuating the area near the Supreme Court while they assess a “suspicious package” only hours after the high court ended government sanctioned racism.

The Supreme Court ruled Thursday that affirmative action is unconstitutional in two lawsuits brought against Harvard and the University of North Carolina that challenged the universities’ use of racial preferences during the admissions process. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion and was joined by Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

“We are assisting the Supreme Court Police with a suspicious package,” the U.S. Capitol Police said in a tweet. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are also helping keep the area clear. We cannot provide further information about another agency’s case, but we will keep the community updated about our involvement.” (RELATED: MSNBC’s Alex Witt Asks Whether The Supreme Court Deserves ‘Blowback’ For ‘Defying’ What ‘Majority Of Americans’ Want)

Video footage shows several law enforcement officers evacuating individuals from the front of the building.