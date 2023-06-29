Majority Of Americans Believe Country Is In A Cultural, Economic Breakdown: POLL

The majority of Americans believe the country is in a state of cultural and economic decline, according to a poll from the Trafalgar Group and the Convention of States.

More than 72% of Americans surveyed said the country is economically and culturally deteriorating, according to the study. The majority of respondents had more faith in the “everyday American” citizen than in politicians to “reverse” the decline.

“The current decline of the U.S. is glaringly obvious to anyone outside the D.C. beltway who has watched inflation drive grocery prices higher, seen the Tik Tok clips of the rabid leftwing activists teaching our children, or attempted to walk down a filth and crime-ridden street of our major U.S. cities,” Mark Meckler, president of the Convention of States, said in a press release. (RELATED: New York City LGBT Activists Chant ‘We’re Coming For Your Children’)

Approximately 91% of Republicans responded that the country is “in a state of cultural and economic decline” compared to approximately 50% of Democrats, according to the poll.

The majority of Americans were also doubtful that politicians could fix the perceived damage to the country, the study found. Approximately 80% of Republicans believed “everyday Americans” are better equipped than elected officials to reverse the decline, compared to approximately 72% of Democrats.

“[Voters] are no longer looking to political candidates or a political party to put the U.S. on the right track,” said Meckler in the press release. “We are coming to the same realization that previous generations of Americans understood, America will become great again through the hard work and spirit of the everyday citizen. It will not come about because of politicians, but rather in spite of them.”

The poll was conducted from June 5 to June 9 and had a respondent group of 1,088 people. It has a 2.9% margin of error.

