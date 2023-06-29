‘Make It Easy For Us’: Fox Host Pushes Comer For More ‘Goods’ On Biden Family Crime Allegations

Fox News’ Steve Doocy pushed House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer on Thursday to turn over the “goods” on the Biden family crime allegations.

Whistleblower Gary Shapley told CBS that the IRS was prevented from taking steps during its investigation of Hunter Biden that would have led to President Joe Biden himself. Shapley and another unidentified whistleblower have alleged that U.S. Attorney David Weiss was blocked from charging Hunter Biden in California. Their allegations have been corroborated by The New York Times (NYT).

The “Fox & Friends” panel were discussing the allegations from the whistleblower when Doocy asked Comer to explain what crime the Biden family allegedly committed.

“Make it easy for us: what was the crime?”

“The crime is that you are trading policy for money,” Comey said.

“Which policy?” Doocy pressed.

“We’re going to get into that,” Comer said. “I mean, look, Joe Biden has, on day one, he changed our energy policy in America that put China first and America last. He went in on day one and ended the China Initiative, which was an investigation at all of our public universities of a very organized Chinese spy ring where China was sending students to universities to steal our research and development.”

“So you’re saying because members of the Hunter Biden family and the extended Joe Biden family got money through various foreign entities, including things from China, that the president is compromised?” Doocy pressed. “That’s what you’re saying?”

“Absolutely,” Comer said. (RELATED: ‘Just A Complainer’: MSNBC Guest Says IRS Whistleblower Isn’t Legitimate)

“How is he compromised?” Doocy pushed back.

“He’s compromised because he’s taken so much from China,” Comer said, arguing the China Initiative is indicative of that before noting Biden’s push to have Viktor Shokin, Ukraine’s top prosecutor, fired.

“Do you have any evidence that shows that Joe Biden himself – I mean, you’re saying he is compromised. Did Joe Biden ever take money that you can figure – I know you’re putting together all of these big puzzle pieces, but do you have the goods on Joe Biden?”

Comer said “yes,” before arguing Biden’s time as vice president is under scrutiny for alleged foreign business dealings.

“So you’ve got the financial records. Did you have anybody that said the reason he is getting that money is because he did this?”

“Stay tuned for the depositions,” Comer said. “You’re going to be very interested.”

Shapley testified before Congress and accused prosecutors with the Department of Justice of slow-walking their investigation into Hunter. He further alleged that Weiss tried to bring tax charges against Hunter in California for 2016-19. Shapley said the charges required support from the Central District of California and that Weiss said in October he would request special counsel authority to investigate Hunter if charges were not brought in California. The Department of Justice denied the initial request.

Hunter was recently charged with felony gun possession and two misdemeanors for failing to pay taxes, pleading guilty to the charges. Hunter will likely not face jail time following a guilty plea to tax charges and a probation agreement on the gun charge.