A biological man is furious that an OBGYN won’t take the time to do a pretend exam, according to a video posted by a streamer.

No one is discriminating against him because a women’s doctor’s office doesn’t offer the service this person needs in a space designed for women only. It’s not discrimination to offer selective services.

