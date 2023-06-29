Republicans Demand Interviews With Feds Who Allegedly Covered For Hunter Biden

Three Republican committee chairmen in the House of Representatives are demanding interviews with federal officials who allegedly failed to conduct follow-up investigations into Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings.

Oversight Committee chairman James Comer, Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan, and Ways and Means Committee chairman Jason Smith submitted letters to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Internal Revenue Service Commissioner Daniel Werfel, and Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle requesting interviews from at least 13 individuals who may have knowledge of “politicization and misconduct” in the Biden investigation. They include U.S. Attorney David Weiss, Assistant U.S. Attorney Lesley Wolf, who allegedly tipped off Biden’s defense team twice, and U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, who allegedly rejected an attempt to indict Hunter Biden in Washington, D.C.

NEW: @JudiciaryGOP @GOPoversight Ways and Means ask 11 FBI/DOJ officials including US Attorney David Weiss and AUSA Lesley Wolf for transcribed interviews to investigate allegations slow walking, preferential treatment Hunter Biden probe. Deadline July 13 @RobLegare pic.twitter.com/TXDXIYGFce — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) June 29, 2023

IRS Supervisory Agent Gary Shapley and another whistleblower alleged in testimony before the Ways and Means Committee that DOJ officials stymied them from fully investigating Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings. Their testimony implicated Garland and Werfel in perjury, since the two principals asserted before Congress that investigators would not face political interference. (RELATED: Whistleblowers Allege Merrick Garland And IRS Commissioner Lied TO Congress About Hunter Biden, GOP Reps Say)

“The federal government is supposed to work for the American people, but whistleblower evidence shows that several federal employees were working overtime to cover up for the Bidens. We need to hear from these federal employees and other witnesses about this weaponization of federal law enforcement power. Americans are counting on us to ensure bad actors are held accountable and restore the equal enforcement of the law,” the lawmakers said in a statement.

According to the testimony, Wolf rejected a request to search a Northern Virginia storage locker belonging to Hunter Biden. She then allegedly alerted Biden’s attorneys about law enforcement interest in the locker, potentially allowing them to remove incriminating material. She also rejected a request to search Joe Biden’s Delaware beach house, citing the optics of such a raid, the whistleblowers said.

The two whistleblowers also alleged that Weiss told a group of investigators that Graves declined to prosecute Hunter Biden in Washington, DC. Weiss also said that his request to be appointed special counsel and investigate Biden in DC himself was denied.