MSNBC Contributor Elie Mystal Claims ‘No Liberal Policy Will Be Allowed To Exist’ Because Of The Supreme Court

MSNBC contributor Elie Mystal said Friday that liberals will not be able to implement any of their preferred policies as long as the Supreme Court’s conservative majority remains in place.

Mystal reacted to the court’s recent decisions on race-based college admissions, compelled speech and student loan debt by warning liberals that SCOTUS will prevent them from governing unless Democrats rally behind court packing. (RELATED: MSNBC Contributor Suggests Justice Alito Should Be Taken On A Trip To See The Titanic)

I don’t know what to tell you guys. We have to expand the Court. If we don’t expand the Court, no liberal policy will be allowed to exist for the rest of our lives. That’s why Republicans stole the court, that’s why rich people pay for justices.

Govern yourselves accordingly. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 30, 2023

Mystal, a justice correspondent for left-wing magazine The Nation, fired off a series of other tweets expressing displeasure with SCOTUS rulings:

“Do not pass Go, do not collect $200 dollars, Elie. :(,” one read, while another simply read, “Motherfuck.”

Mystal has a history of unhinged statements, such as suggesting that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito should have been killed in the recent Titanic sub disaster, repeatedly describing black conservatives as “Negroes” and dismissing the U.S. Constitution as “trash.”

SCOTUS ruled Friday against the Biden administration’s plan to forgive student loans by executive order and ruled in favor of a Christian graphic designer who challenged a Colorado law compelling her to creeate gay wedding websites. The court ruled Thursday that race-based college admissions are unconstitutional.