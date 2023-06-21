MSNBC Contributor Suggests Justice Alito Should Be Taken On A Trip To See The Titanic

The Nation justice correspondent and MSNBC contributor Elie Mystal suggested Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito be taken on a trip to see the Titanic in a Wednesday tweet.

Mystal said a rich elite should take Alito — the author of the decision overturning Roe v. Wade — to see the Titanic, the historic ship which hit an iceberg and sank to the depths of the North Atlantic Ocean April 15, 1912.

“Next time some rich white person wants to take Sam Alito on an expensive trip, please take him to see the Titanic,” Mystal wrote.

Next time some rich white person wants to take Sam Alito on an expensive trip, please take him to see the Titanic. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 21, 2023

The left-wing pundit previously accused Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley of attempting to kill then-Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson for bringing up her history on child pornography rulings. (RELATED: ‘They’re Negroes’: MSNBC Guest Says Republicans Want Black Candidates Who Lack ‘Independent Thoughts’)

“What Josh Hawley is doing, let’s be very clear, what Josh Hawley is doing, when he tries to do this, is he’s trying to get her killed,” Mystal said. “He is trying to get violence done against a Supreme Court nominee.”

During a March 4 appearance on “The View,” he called the U.S. Constitution “kind of trash.”

“It’s kind of trash,” Mystal said on “The View.” “It was written by slavers and colonists and white people who were willing to make deals with slavers and colonists. They didn’t ask anybody who looked like me what they thought about the Constitution.”

“This document was written without the consent of black and brown people in this country and without the consent of women in this country.”

He later called the Founding Fathers “racist misogynist jerkfaces” during an appearance on MSNBC’s “TheReidOut” May 2022, and that this was why they did not make abortion a fundamental right. He also raged about Alito.

“The Founding Fathers didn’t believe that marital rape was a thing! Couldn’t be a thing according to the Founding Fathers, according to Sam Alito,” he said. “So that’s the history that Sam Alito is accessing.”